Barrett (personal)/conditioning) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barrett and Immanuel Quickley (personal) are both expected to return from lengthy absences and should reclaim spots in the starting lineup. Before his absence, Barrett scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven appearances, averaging 22.9 points, 4.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 34.4 minutes during that stretch.