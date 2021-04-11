Watanabe posted 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, an assist and a steal across 23 minutes in Saturday's 135-115 win over the Cavaliers.

As the game got increasingly out of hand, several role players got an extended run, and Watanabe emerged as one of the most successful contributors. After two seasons with the Grizzlies, his transfer to Toronto this season hasn't resulted in a production boost. He remains a non-factor in fantasy despite Saturday's line, which was Watanabe's first double-digit scoring performance of the season.