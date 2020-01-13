Rockets' Ben McLemore: To continue starting

McLemore will continue to be in the Rockets' starting lineup going forward, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

McLemore got the start Saturday against Minnesota and finished with 13 points, three rebounds and three assists as the Rockets cruised to a 139-109 victory. Per coach Mike D'Antoni, the Rockets will stick with McLemore as the de facto small forward. "Just because the rotations," D'Antoni explained. "It's easier to get everybody in and get the right number of minutes...I think it's the best for everybody."