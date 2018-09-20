Rockets' Brandon Knight: Availability for season opener unclear
Knight is expected to miss some time after undergoing a clean-up procedure on his left knee, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear whether Knight underwent another surgery, in addition to a procedure he had in July, or if he's simply still dealing with some lingering discomfort from the original one. Either way, it appears Knight won't be ready for the start of training camp and there's a realistic chance this could be something that lingers into the start of the regular season. When healthy, Knight is expected to give Chris Paul a breather most nights, but it's still questionable just how big of a workload he'll be able to take on considering he hasn't played in a game since the 2016-17 season. Michael Carter-Williams is also expected to split time in the backcourt.
More News
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: May not be ready for training camp•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Headed to Houston•
-
Suns' Brandon Knight: Goes through full practice•
-
Suns' Brandon Knight: Undergoes surgery, to officially miss 2017-18 season•
-
Suns' Brandon Knight: Tears ACL, could miss all of 2017-18 season•
-
Suns' Brandon Knight: Shut down for rest of season•
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...