Rockets' Brandon Knight: Availability for season opener unclear

Knight is expected to miss some time after undergoing a clean-up procedure on his left knee, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear whether Knight underwent another surgery, in addition to a procedure he had in July, or if he's simply still dealing with some lingering discomfort from the original one. Either way, it appears Knight won't be ready for the start of training camp and there's a realistic chance this could be something that lingers into the start of the regular season. When healthy, Knight is expected to give Chris Paul a breather most nights, but it's still questionable just how big of a workload he'll be able to take on considering he hasn't played in a game since the 2016-17 season. Michael Carter-Williams is also expected to split time in the backcourt.