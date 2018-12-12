Knight (knee) is listed as probable ahead of Thursday's game against the Lakers, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

The Rockets implied Tuesday that Knight could return next week, but he's apparently further ahead of schedule than expected and could now make his debut Thursday night. Knight has been rehabbing with Houston's G League affiliate, but he hasn't played in an NBA game in nearly two calendar years due to a series of knee injuries. The Rockets figure to bring Knight up to speed slowly, but they're desperate for competent guard play off the bench, so Knight could end up seeing regular minutes going forward, provided his body allows it.