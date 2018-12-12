Rockets' Brandon Knight: Listed as probable
Knight (knee) is listed as probable ahead of Thursday's game against the Lakers, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
The Rockets implied Tuesday that Knight could return next week, but he's apparently further ahead of schedule than expected and could now make his debut Thursday night. Knight has been rehabbing with Houston's G League affiliate, but he hasn't played in an NBA game in nearly two calendar years due to a series of knee injuries. The Rockets figure to bring Knight up to speed slowly, but they're desperate for competent guard play off the bench, so Knight could end up seeing regular minutes going forward, provided his body allows it.
More News
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Expected to make debut next week•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Expected to debut next week•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Remains sidelined•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Won't play Saturday•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Goes through first full practice•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Recalled from G League•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...