Rockets' Brandon Knight: Still not timetable
Knight (knee) remains without a return timetable, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Knight is yet to play this season as he works back from left knee surgery, as well as a subsequent infection in the knee. The eighth overall pick in the 2011 draft hasn't played in an NBA game since 2017 and sat out all of last season with a torn ACL.
