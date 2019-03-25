Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-double, five steals in win

Paul pitched in 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 assists, five steals, and three rebounds in 27 minutes during Sunday's 113-90 win over the Pelicans.

Paul was inefficient as a scorer but posted a double-double and snagged at least five steals for the third time through 51 appearances this season. He has already recorded more double-doubles here in 2018-19 (18) than he did in 58 tilts last season (14), but these are still by far the two lowest totals of his entire career.