Rockets' Chris Paul: Removed from injury report

Paul (rest) is no longer on Houston's injury report and will play Monday against Phoenix, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Paul got Saturday night off for rest purposes, but he'll return to action Monday. In three games since returning from a hamstring injury, he's averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 26.7 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories