Rockets' Chris Paul: Shooting at Saturday's practice
Paul (knee) was seen shooting at Saturday's practice, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
While it was just stand-still shooting, any progress is important for the star point guard, who is expected to be out until mid-to-late November with a knee bruise. In the meantime, James Harden and Eric Gordon will seemingly continue to hold down the bulk of the team's guard minutes.
