Rockets' Chris Paul: Shooting at Saturday's practice

Paul (knee) was seen shooting at Saturday's practice, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

While it was just stand-still shooting, any progress is important for the star point guard, who is expected to be out until mid-to-late November with a knee bruise. In the meantime, James Harden and Eric Gordon will seemingly continue to hold down the bulk of the team's guard minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories