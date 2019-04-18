Rockets' Chris Paul: Solid complementary contributions

Paul managed 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 29 minutes during the Rockets' 118-98 win over the Jazz in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.

Paul's offensive numbers may have paled in comparison to those of backcourt mate's James Harden, but there's hardly shame in that. The veteran point guard offered strong complementary contributions, and he's now averaging 15.5 points (on 51.9 percent shooting), 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals across 30.5 minutes across the first two games of the series. Paul has averaged 11.5 shot attempts over the first pair of contests against Utah, and he should remain that involved at minimum in Game 3 on Saturday night.