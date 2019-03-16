Rockets' Chris Paul: Will play Sunday
Paul (rest) will play Sunday against the Timberwolves, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Paul will return to the starting five after sitting out Friday's game against the Suns for rest. Eric Gordon will remain in the lineup, while Danuel House shifts to the bench.
