Wood compiled 23 points (8-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT). seven rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Monday's 113-100 loss to the Mavericks.

Wood was already in an ideal spot coming into this game, but DeMarcus Cousins' ejection in the second quarter required him to pitch in a bit more. Over five games, Wood is almost doubling mos of his career averages, and it looks like he'll continue that strand in his new surroundings. He's easily the third=best scoring option for the Rockets at the moment, but he led the team on Monday.