Wood tallied 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 loss to the Suns.

Wood was forced from the game in the first half after suffering an apparent ankle injury, although he was able to return and closed out the game. While it appears he avoided any serious damage, these kinds of injuries can flare up post-activity and so his availability for the next game remains somewhat questionable.