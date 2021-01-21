Wood tallied 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 loss to the Suns.
Wood was forced from the game in the first half after suffering an apparent ankle injury, although he was able to return and closed out the game. While it appears he avoided any serious damage, these kinds of injuries can flare up post-activity and so his availability for the next game remains somewhat questionable.
More News
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Returns from ankle sprain•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Big game in loss to Bulls•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Huge double-double against Spurs•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Leads Rockets to post-Harden win•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Paces Rockets in scoring•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Scores team-high 23 points•