Wood mustered 22 points (8-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Mavericks.

Wood finished as the Rockets' second-highest scorer behind John Wall, who ended with 31 points, but his contributions weren't limited to the scoring column -- he also provided his third double-double over his last four appearances. Wood has five double-doubles in 11 games since returning from an ankle injury, and he has scored 20 or more points in five of those contests as well.