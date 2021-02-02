Wood compiled 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocked shots, an assist and a steal across 25 minutes in Monday's 136-106 win over the Thunder.
The Rockets got off to a lightning-fast start, and Wood scored 10 of his 18 points in the first quarter. He also recorded his second double-double over the past three games.
