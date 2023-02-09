Kaminsky and Justin Holiday were traded from the Hawks to the Rockets on Thursday in exchange for Garrison Mathews and Bruno Fernando, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Kaminsky hasn't been a consistent part of Atlanta's rotation in recent weeks, but he'll join a last-place Rockets squad that will likely prioritize the development of Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun late in the year. Kaminsky averaged just 2.7 points in 6.8 minutes per game with the Hawks, but even if he sees a slight uptick in playing time with the Rockets, he's unlikely to be a fantasy-relevant option.