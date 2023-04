Kaminsky accumulated two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one assist in four minutes during Sunday's 134-109 loss to the Lakers.

The Rockets dusted off Kaminsky in what was their eighth loss in the past nine games. Since arriving in Houston following the trade deadline, Kaminsky has played only eight occasions, five of which came in the first six games. He is obviously not a part of what they are building, meaning he is on the outside looking in when it comes to playing time.