Green poured in 25 points (7-12 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and added four rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes in the Rockets' 125-98 win over the Jazz on Saturday.

It was a quintessential Green line, one that saw him take all of his shots from behind the arc. The veteran stepped up as a highly effective complementary scoring option to James Harden on a night when Chris Paul sat out for rest. Green had seen under 20 minutes in three of the four games prior to Saturday's, but his performance versus the Jazz corroborated his ability to rack up scoring in a hurry when he sees extended playing time. However, it's worth keeping in mind that the 33-year-old sharpshooter's contributions often experience a notable reduction when Paul is healthy and logs a normal allotment of minutes.