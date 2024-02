Tate is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Hawks due to a sore right ankle, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Tate presumably picked up the injury in Friday's loss to the Raptors. With Jabari Smith (illness) questionable plus Cam Whitmore (ankle) and Tari Eason (lower leg) out, Tate could potentially see a bigger role than usual if he ultimately gets the green light.