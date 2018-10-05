Rockets' James Ennis: Plays 32 minutes in starting role

Ennis produced 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 110-100 preseason loss to the Pacers.

Ennis received the start once again and did enough to keep the coaching staff happy. He finds himself in a nice position in Houston with the departure of both Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute. He is going to be relied upon to deliver some perimeter scoring as well as wing defense. His playing time remains a little clouded at this time, however, he is unlikely to have any real fantasy value outside of deeper formats.