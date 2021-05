MArtin produced 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 39 minutes in Monday's 140-129 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Martin has now started four consecutive games with the short-handed Rockets, and he is making a strong case for a continued relationship with the squad next season. The rookie has multi-positional flexibility and provides much-needed defensive muscle in the paint.