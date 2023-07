Mayer logged 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3PT, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 29 minutes of Tuesday's 105-92 Summer League win over the Thunder.

This was Mayer's first showing in the Summer League and he made the most of it. Mayer started 33 games for Illinois last season and averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. After going undrafted in 2023, Mayer will be looking to secure a training camp invite.