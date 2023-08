The Rockets signed Mayer to a contract Wednesday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Mayer spent the Summer League with the Rockets, averaging 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 25.2 minutes across four appearances. The rookie forward was an NCAA Champion with Baylor in 2020-21, transferred to Illinois in 2022-23, and went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft.