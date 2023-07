Hinton racked up 27 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five steals and three assists across 32 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 win over the Jazz.

Hinton led Houston to a Summer League semifinal victory, posting a game-high 27 points in an efficient manner. He was also impressive defensively, recording five steals. The 24-year-old will look to continue his solid play in the Summer League championship against the Cavaliers on Monday.