Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Contributes eight points in Game 1 win
Ariza offered eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and three rebounds across 33 minutes during Houston's 110-96 win over the Jazz in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series.
Ariza played a complementary role alongside the trio of James Harden, Chris Paul and Clint Capela, who combined for 53 shot attempts. The veteran wing wrapped up the first-round series against the Timberwolves with double-digit scoring efforts in three of the last four games, and although his usage was down Sunday, Ariza posted a playoff-best 50.0 percent success rate from the floor. He'll look to get his scoring back up in Wednesday's Game 2.
