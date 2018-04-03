Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Out for rest Tuesday

Ariza will sit out Tuesday's game against the Wizards for rest purposes, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

With the top overall playoff seed in the West essentially locked up, the Rockets are expected to rest some of their veterans over the last week or so of the regular season. That will be the case for Ariza on Tuesday, though he should be back in the lineup for Thursday's tilt with the Trail Blazers. In his absence, look for some combination of Luc Mbah a Moute, Joe Johnson and Gerald Green to pick up added minutes on the wing.