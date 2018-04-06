Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Starting Thursday vs. Trail Blazers

Ariza will start Thursday against the Trail Blazers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ariza sat out of Tuesday's win over the Wizards to rest but will re-join the starting rotation against the Trail Blazers. He has averaged over 31 minutes per game over the past 10 contests, so look for a similar workload on Thursday night.

