Oladipo (foot) dropped 27 points (9-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes Friday in the Rockets' 122-111 loss to the Raptors.

He's played in 32 and 36 minutes respectively in his two games since returning from foot soreness that cost him four contests. He's also topped 20 shot attempts in consecutive games since doing so Jan. 26 and Jan. 28. His 27 points were the most he's scored in a Rockets uniform since his 32-point outburst in his first game after being acquired from the Pacers.