Paul ended with nine points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and 10 assists in 24 minutes during Sunday's 126-97 victory over Denver.

Paul made easy work of the Denver offense, although he mostly played the role of facilitator in the decisive win. The veteran has been critical to Phoenix's impressive win streak of 12 games, He's ceded production to Devin Booker more often this season, but his shooting and assist totals put him in the upper echelon of point guards in the league.