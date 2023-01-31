Paul recorded 19 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two blocks across 35 minutes during Monday's 114-106 victory over Toronto.

Paul has scored in double figures in five consecutive contests since returning from a seven-game absence due to a hip injury, but he fell just one assist shy of a fifth straight double-double Monday. Regardless, the veteran point guard has shown no signs of rust following his time off and is averaging 21.6 points, 10.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks since returning to action. Expect Paul to continue handling extra offensive responsibilities until Devin Booker (groin) is able to suit up again.