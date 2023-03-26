Paul accumulated 13 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Saturday's 125-105 win over the 76ers.

Paul didn't do much as a scorer in this one, but there's no question he left his mark as a playmaker with his eight assists. He's now dished out at least seven dimes in all but one of his contests this month. The veteran floor general is still averaging a respectable 13.0 points with 9.8 assists per game in March.