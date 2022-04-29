Paul contributed 33 points (14-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 victory over the Pelicans.

The 14 made field goals without a miss was the most in NBA playoff history, as Paul etched his name into the record books while leading the Suns into the second round. Thursday's performance was also the first time in the series he failed to reach double digits in dimes, as Paul averaged 22.3 points, 11.3 assists, 4.3 boards, 1.8 steals and 1.3 threes in six games against New Orleans. Next up for the veteran point guard and his teammates is a clash with Dallas beginning Monday in Phoenix.