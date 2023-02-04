Paul posted 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 106-94 victory over Boston.

Paul didn't have a good shooting performance Friday, but he still salvaged his fantasy performance by posting solid passing, rebounding and defensive numbers, ending just two dimes away from posting what would've been his 12th double-double of the season. The veteran floor general is not the dominant point guard he once was, and there are signs that age is finally catching up to him, but he remains a productive fantasy asset. Paul is averaging 18.0 points, 9.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game across his seven outings since returning from a hip injury that kept him sidelined for seven contests in January.