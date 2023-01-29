Paul accumulated 31 points (12-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 128-118 overtime victory over the Spurs.

Paul led a shorthanded Phoenix squad to the overtime victory with 31 points and notched his fourth straight double-double with 11 dimes. He was doing everything Saturday night, including hitting 60 percent of his shots and all of his free-throw attempts while adding his typical defensive stats. The future Hall-of-Famer is on a nice run since returning from a hip injury and is showing almost no signs of slowing down.