Saric (ankle) is expected to play Tuesday against the Lakers, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

A sprained ankle initially left Saric questionable, but he's apparently feeling good as the game draws closer. Across his past eight appearances, Saric has averaged 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 16.4 minutes.