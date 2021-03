Saric (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

The 26-year-old was considered questionable for Tuesday's contest with a sprained ankle, though it was reported earlier in the day he was expected to play. Saric is averaging 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 16.4 minutes off the bench in his past eight games.