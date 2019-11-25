Suns' Dario Saric: Huge double-double in loss

Saric posted 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 17 rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes in Sunday's 116-104 loss to the Nuggets.

After struggling in his previous four games, Saric had one of his best performances of the season, with the career-high rebounding total standing out in particular. While the outing might open some eyes, fantasy managers thinking of scooping Saric up off waivers should brace themselves for some inconsistency. The 25-year-old has been held to five or fewer points on four occasions already this season and is shooting a meager 42.1 percent from the field through 16 games.