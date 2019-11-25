Suns' Dario Saric: Huge double-double in loss
Saric posted 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 17 rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes in Sunday's 116-104 loss to the Nuggets.
After struggling in his previous four games, Saric had one of his best performances of the season, with the career-high rebounding total standing out in particular. While the outing might open some eyes, fantasy managers thinking of scooping Saric up off waivers should brace themselves for some inconsistency. The 25-year-old has been held to five or fewer points on four occasions already this season and is shooting a meager 42.1 percent from the field through 16 games.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...