Saric (knee) has progressed in his recovery and is doing contact work against coaches, Gerald Bourguet of gophnx.com reports.

Saric underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right meniscus two months ago after missing all of last season due to a torn ACL suffered in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals. His hope is to be ready for training camp, and there's a chance he sees an elevated role next season based on what happens with Deandre Ayton's free agency. In 2020-21, Saric saw 17.4 minutes per game and averaged 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.