Suns' Javonte Green: Headed to summer league with Suns

Green will play for the Suns' summer league team.

An undrafted free agent out of Radford back in 2015, Green has spent the last three years overseas. For the 2017-18 campaign, specifically, Green played for Pallacanestro Trieste 2004 of the Italian Serie A2 basket league, where he averaged an impressive 18.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.3 steals across 41 games. His strong play earns him a summer league invite from the Suns, though Green will need to show off some upside in order to earn a training camp invite.