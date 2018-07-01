Suns' Javonte Green: Headed to summer league with Suns
Green will play for the Suns' summer league team.
An undrafted free agent out of Radford back in 2015, Green has spent the last three years overseas. For the 2017-18 campaign, specifically, Green played for Pallacanestro Trieste 2004 of the Italian Serie A2 basket league, where he averaged an impressive 18.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.3 steals across 41 games. His strong play earns him a summer league invite from the Suns, though Green will need to show off some upside in order to earn a training camp invite.
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...