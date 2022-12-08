Okogie finished with 28 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 125-98 loss to the Celtics.

Okogie appeared to be one of the top candidates to see his a role reduction Wednesday with Chris Paul (heel) and Torrey Craig (groin) making their returns from multi-game absences, but that didn't materialize. Instead, Okogie was one of the few bright spots in the blowout loss, as he surpassed his previous career-high total in scoring by five points thanks to some sharp shooting from the charity stripe and three-point line. The Celtics were able to turn the game into a blowout by halftime, which likely opened up more playing time and usage for Okogie than anticipated while none of the starters cleared 25 minutes. As such, fantasy managers should view Okogie's performance as an extreme outlier, though the 24-year-old has likely at least bought himself some security in head coach Monty Williams' rotation.