Shamet did not play in Sunday's Game 1 victory over the Pelicans.

While he was cleared from the injury report after dealing with a left foot injury, Shamet went unused as coach Monty Williams rolled with a nine-man rotation featuring Cameron Johnson, Torrey Craig, Cameron Payne and JaVale McGee as options off the bench. It's quite possible that Williams was simply being cautions with Shamet, who was limited at practice Saturday, so it will be interesting to note how much -- if at all -- he plays in Tuesday's Game 2.