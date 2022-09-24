Luwawu-Cabarrot signed a training camp deal with the Suns on Saturday, Evan Sidery of Basketballnews.com reports.

Luwawu-Cabarrot played 53 games for the Hawks in 2021 and averaged 4.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 12.9 minutes. The six-year veteran has signed for his sixth team in as many years and will hope to provide wing depth to a team looking to compete.