Luwawu-Cabarrot was waived by the Suns on Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Luwawu-Cabarrot appeared in three preseason games and averaged 8.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.6 minutes. Even if he lands elsewhere, it's unlikely he finds himself in a fantasy-relevant role.
