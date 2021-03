Craig was traded to the Suns on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Woj still hasn't reported the full details, but Craig is headed to Phoenix for an unspecified package. The ex-Nugget struggled to fit in with the Bucks, appearing in just 18 games and averaging 2.5 points and 2.4 rebounds 18 minutes. Craig saw action in only two of Milwaukee's last 10 games, so by default he'll move to a better fantasy situation, but he's still very unlikely to be relevant in 2020-21.