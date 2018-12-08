Suns' Trevor Ariza: Fills up stat line in loss
Ariza posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, and six assists across 33 minutes in Friday's 115-98 loss to the Heat.
Ariza's diverse outing was a good sign following reports that a knee injury might force him to sit on Friday. After a fast start with his new team, his numbers have settled into more mediocre territory, but that's less of a statement about Ariza's talent and more about Phoenix's current struggles.
