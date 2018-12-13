Suns' Trevor Ariza: In line to start Thursday

Ariza will be back in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Igor Kokoskov said that Ariza did not play in Tuesday's loss to San Antonio due to it being on the second night of a back-to-back and the coach not feeling comfortable bringing the veteran off the bench. There was speculation that it was due to rumors surrounding Ariza's availability via trade, but the swingman being put back into the starting lineup, at least for now, puts that to rest. Expect Ariza to return to playing his usual heavy workload on the wing Thursday night, while Josh Jackson returns to his role off the bench.