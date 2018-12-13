Suns' Trevor Ariza: In line to start Thursday
Ariza will be back in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Igor Kokoskov said that Ariza did not play in Tuesday's loss to San Antonio due to it being on the second night of a back-to-back and the coach not feeling comfortable bringing the veteran off the bench. There was speculation that it was due to rumors surrounding Ariza's availability via trade, but the swingman being put back into the starting lineup, at least for now, puts that to rest. Expect Ariza to return to playing his usual heavy workload on the wing Thursday night, while Josh Jackson returns to his role off the bench.
More News
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.