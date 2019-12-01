Suns' Ty Jerome: Up with NBA squad
Jerome (ankle) was recalled by the Suns on Saturday.
Jerome returned from a right ankle sprain to play 18 minutes in a G League contest earlier in the day. The injury has so far prevented the rookie from making his NBA debut.
