Suns' Tyler Johnson: Pops for 14 points off bench

Johnson logged 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two assists in 17 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Suns' 138-112 win over the Nets.

With back-to-back double-digit scoring games on his ledger, Johnson looks to have overtaken Jevon Carter as the Suns' first guard off the bench. Unfortunately for Johnson, he doesn't have much room to see his role expand from here while the starting backcourt of Ricky Rubio and Devin Booker remains healthy and exceptionally productive.