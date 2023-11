Watanabe is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz due to a left quadriceps contusion.

Watanabe is in danger of missing a game for the first time this season, and even if that's the case, his absence won't make an impact in many fantasy formats. He has scored less than seven points in eight consecutive matchups and has averaged 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 18.8 minutes per game during that time.