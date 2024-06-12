Watanabe agreed Wednesday to a contract with the Chiba Jets of the Japanese B.League, Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews.com reports.

The terms of Watanabe's deal aren't clear, but he should immediately become one of the B.League's top players after spending parts of the last six seasons in the NBA with the Grizzlies, Raptors, Nets and Suns. The 29-year-old forward appeared in 34 games for Phoenix in 2023-24 and averaged 3.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 three-pointers in 13.6 minutes but didn't make an appearance for Memphis after being sent to the Grizzlies in February on a deadline deal. Watanabe holds a $2.65 million player option for 2024-25, but he'll presumably decline that to facilitate his return to his home country of Japan. He's also expected to suit up for the Japanese national team during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.